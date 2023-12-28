The Volatility of Physicians Realty Trust’s (DOC) Stock: A 1.35% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, DOC stock has gone up by 1.35%, with a monthly gain of 18.77% and a quarterly surge of 13.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for Physicians Realty Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.63% for DOC’s stock, with a 0.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Right Now?

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DOC is 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DOC is $13.70, which is $0.22 above the current price. The public float for DOC is 235.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOC on December 28, 2023 was 2.69M shares.

DOC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) has surged by 0.45 when compared to previous closing price of 13.42, but the company has seen a 1.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-24 that REITs have experienced a significant drop in value due to rising interest rates and inflation. However, with inflation under control and interest rates expected to stabilize or decrease, REITs are poised for a surge. A list of 28 undervalued REITs with a yield of 5% or better is provided, along with 10 additional REITs to consider.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOC stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for DOC by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for DOC in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $15.50 based on the research report published on May 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOC Trading at 13.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +17.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOC rose by +1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.74. In addition, Physicians Realty Trust saw -6.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOC starting from Hall Amy M, who sale 4,001 shares at the price of $12.58 back on Dec 08. After this action, Hall Amy M now owns 35,824 shares of Physicians Realty Trust, valued at $50,333 using the latest closing price.

Becker Laurie P, the SVP – Controller of Physicians Realty Trust, sale 22,322 shares at $13.47 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Becker Laurie P is holding 55,776 shares at $300,677 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.87 for the present operating margin

+31.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Physicians Realty Trust stands at +19.82. The total capital return value is set at 2.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.16. Equity return is now at value 1.65, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.43. Total debt to assets is 38.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.