The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Novo Integrated Sciences Inc’s (NVOS) Stock

In the past week, NVOS stock has gone down by -25.60%, with a monthly decline of -34.32% and a quarterly plunge of -59.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.66% for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.26% for NVOS’s stock, with a -44.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NVOS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NVOS is at -0.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NVOS is 15.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.12% of that float. The average trading volume for NVOS on December 28, 2023 was 2.84M shares.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NVOS)’s stock price has dropped by -11.00 in relation to previous closing price of 1.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -25.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-02 that Penny stocks refer to stocks that trade for less than $5 per share. They are typically small companies that trade over-the-counter or on the OTC.

NVOS Trading at -46.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.38%, as shares sank -29.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVOS fell by -25.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1896. In addition, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc saw -52.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.03 for the present operating margin

+39.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc stands at -105.11. The total capital return value is set at -26.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.65.

Based on Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS), the company’s capital structure generated 18.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.27. Total debt to assets is 12.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.