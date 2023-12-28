The Impact of Market Fluctuations on DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR’s (DOYU) Stock

The stock of DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU) has gone up by 17.27% for the week, with a 10.63% rise in the past month and a -9.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.91% for DOYU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.91% for DOYU’s stock, with a -14.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DOYU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DOYU) is above average at 13.75x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for DOYU is 316.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DOYU on December 28, 2023 was 884.81K shares.

DOYU) stock’s latest price update

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DOYU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 18.08 compared to its previous closing price of 0.73. However, the company has seen a gain of 17.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that Tap four stocks with increasing P/E ratios to try out an out-of-the-box approach. These stocks include DouYu International (DOYU), Regis (RGS), 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT), atai Life Sciences (ATAI) and GameStop (GME).

Analysts’ Opinion of DOYU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOYU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DOYU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOYU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $1.20 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOYU Trading at 2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares surge +8.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOYU rose by +15.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7515. In addition, DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR saw -38.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOYU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.52 for the present operating margin

+13.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR stands at -1.06. The total capital return value is set at -4.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.16. Equity return is now at value 2.14, with 1.74 for asset returns.

Based on DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.71. Total debt to assets is 0.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.