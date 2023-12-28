The 19.83% Simple Moving Average of Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s (AMAM) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, AMAM stock has gone down by -1.74%, with a monthly gain of 52.49% and a quarterly surge of 34.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.18% for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.69% for AMAM stock, with a simple moving average of 19.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -1.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMAM is 46.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.95% of that float. On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of AMAM was 1.19M shares.

AMAM) stock’s latest price update

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM)’s stock price has increased by 1.10 compared to its previous closing price of 14.54. However, the company has seen a -1.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2023-12-26 that In recent years, most reports of assets surging by thousands of percents in relatively short periods come from the crypto market, where various cryptocurrencies – especially smaller altcoins and meme coins – can very quickly make staggering surges.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAM stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for AMAM by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for AMAM in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $15 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMAM Trading at 32.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares surge +46.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAM fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.28. In addition, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. saw 547.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAM starting from O’Connor Daniel J., who sale 50,012 shares at the price of $9.82 back on Oct 27. After this action, O’Connor Daniel J. now owns 342,845 shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc., valued at $491,118 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Sonja, the Chief Financial Officer of Ambrx Biopharma Inc., sale 12,778 shares at $9.82 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Nelson Sonja is holding 130,079 shares at $125,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.91 for the present operating margin

+94.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. stands at -100.06. The total capital return value is set at -42.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.72. Equity return is now at value -50.68, with -39.56 for asset returns.

Based on Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.00.

The receivables turnover for the company is 49.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.