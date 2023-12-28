The -13.88% Decline of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (IRWD) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, IRWD stock has gone up by 1.23%, with a monthly gain of 19.90% and a quarterly surge of 19.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.60% for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.30% for IRWD’s stock, with a 13.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IRWD is 0.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) is $17.83, which is $6.32 above the current market price. The public float for IRWD is 152.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.90% of that float. On December 28, 2023, IRWD’s average trading volume was 2.15M shares.

IRWD) stock’s latest price update

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD)’s stock price has increased by 2.13 compared to its previous closing price of 11.27. However, the company has seen a 1.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that Ironwood’s (IRWD) third-quarter 2023 earnings miss estimates, while revenues beat the same. Linzess collaboration revenues drive the top line.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRWD stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for IRWD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IRWD in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $20 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IRWD Trading at 16.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +18.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRWD rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.72. In addition, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -7.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRWD starting from Kessler Marla L, who sale 9,926 shares at the price of $11.19 back on Dec 14. After this action, Kessler Marla L now owns 96,572 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $111,072 using the latest closing price.

Davis Andrew, the SVP, Chief Business Officer of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 3,287 shares at $9.69 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Davis Andrew is holding 217,374 shares at $31,851 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.97 for the present operating margin

+99.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at +42.64. The total capital return value is set at 23.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.27. Equity return is now at value -711.07, with -121.74 for asset returns.

Based on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD), the company’s capital structure generated 63.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.93. Total debt to assets is 37.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.