The -13.88% Decline of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR’s (EBR) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, EBR stock has gone up by 4.81%, with a monthly gain of 4.06% and a quarterly surge of 21.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.43% for EBR’s stock, with a 17.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (NYSE: EBR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (NYSE: EBR) is above average at 30.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR) is $59.01, which is $3.49 above the current market price. EBR currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of EBR on December 28, 2023 was 992.06K shares.

EBR) stock’s latest price update

EBR Trading at 10.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBR rose by +4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.45. In addition, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR saw 9.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.69 for the present operating margin

+52.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR stands at +7.77. The total capital return value is set at 3.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.03. Equity return is now at value 3.22, with 1.25 for asset returns.

Based on Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR), the company’s capital structure generated 59.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.16. Total debt to assets is 22.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.