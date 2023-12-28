The -13.88% Decline of Abits Group Inc’s (ABTS) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ABTS stock has gone up by 32.99%, with a monthly gain of 31.63% and a quarterly surge of 43.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.38% for Abits Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.13% for ABTS’s stock, with a 31.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Abits Group Inc (NASDAQ: ABTS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 3.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ABTS is 29.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ABTS on December 28, 2023 was 28.74K shares.

ABTS) stock’s latest price update

Abits Group Inc (NASDAQ: ABTS)’s stock price has soared by 26.47 in relation to previous closing price of 1.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 32.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ABTS Trading at 34.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.45%, as shares surge +31.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABTS rose by +32.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0223. In addition, Abits Group Inc saw 185.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1306.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Abits Group Inc stands at -1249.19. The total capital return value is set at -78.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.64.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Abits Group Inc (ABTS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.