Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Teradyne, Inc. (TER) is $108.52, which is -$2.23 below the current market price. The public float for TER is 152.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TER on December 28, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

TER) stock’s latest price update

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER)’s stock price has plunge by 0.36relation to previous closing price of 110.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.60% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-21 that When it comes to forward-looking investment ideas, few are as relevant as robotics stocks. It’s really all in the numbers.

TER’s Market Performance

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) has experienced a 4.60% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.47% rise in the past month, and a 14.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for TER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.34% for TER stock, with a simple moving average of 10.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TER stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TER by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TER in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $100 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TER Trading at 19.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +21.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER rose by +4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.56. In addition, Teradyne, Inc. saw 26.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from Robbins Brad, who sale 1,485 shares at the price of $104.18 back on Dec 15. After this action, Robbins Brad now owns 51,579 shares of Teradyne, Inc., valued at $154,707 using the latest closing price.

Burns Richard John, the President, Semiconductor Test of Teradyne, Inc., sale 192 shares at $100.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Burns Richard John is holding 16,733 shares at $19,219 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.91 for the present operating margin

+59.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradyne, Inc. stands at +22.68. The total capital return value is set at 31.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.39. Equity return is now at value 21.47, with 15.07 for asset returns.

Based on Teradyne, Inc. (TER), the company’s capital structure generated 5.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.14. Total debt to assets is 3.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Teradyne, Inc. (TER) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.