TEGNA Inc (TGNA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

TEGNA Inc (NYSE: TGNA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TGNA is at 0.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TGNA is $19.40, which is $4.16 above the current market price. The public float for TGNA is 194.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.14% of that float. The average trading volume for TGNA on December 28, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

TGNA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TEGNA Inc (NYSE: TGNA) has dropped by -0.46 compared to previous close of 15.31. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Radio and television broadcast companies, TEGNA (TGNA), fuboTV (FUBO) and AMC Networks, benefit from higher content consumption and steady digital viewing despite intense competition for ad revenues.

TGNA’s Market Performance

TEGNA Inc (TGNA) has experienced a -1.36% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.48% drop in the past month, and a 4.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for TGNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.33% for TGNA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGNA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TGNA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TGNA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $17 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TGNA Trading at 0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGNA fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.29. In addition, TEGNA Inc saw -28.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGNA starting from Lougee David T, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $15.38 back on Nov 30. After this action, Lougee David T now owns 786,262 shares of TEGNA Inc, valued at $1,538,000 using the latest closing price.

Trelstad Lynn B., the EVP and COO, Media Operations of TEGNA Inc, sale 30,000 shares at $16.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Trelstad Lynn B. is holding 181,881 shares at $497,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.82 for the present operating margin

+44.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for TEGNA Inc stands at +19.21. The total capital return value is set at 16.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.45. Equity return is now at value 21.21, with 8.65 for asset returns.

Based on TEGNA Inc (TGNA), the company’s capital structure generated 102.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.71. Total debt to assets is 43.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TEGNA Inc (TGNA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.