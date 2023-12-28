Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TECK is at 1.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TECK is $64.38, which is $4.44 above the current market price. The public float for TECK is 506.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.27% of that float. The average trading volume for TECK on December 28, 2023 was 3.72M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

TECK) stock’s latest price update

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.23 compared to its previous closing price of 42.60. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-12-13 that (Kitco News) – The Copper Mark is the leading assurance framework to promote responsible practices across the copper, molybdenum, nickel and zinc value chains.

TECK’s Market Performance

TECK’s stock has risen by 0.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.88% and a quarterly rise of 5.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Teck Resources Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.50% for TECK’s stock, with a 5.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TECK Trading at 13.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +16.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TECK rose by +0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.65. In addition, Teck Resources Ltd saw 14.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.81 for the present operating margin

+48.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teck Resources Ltd stands at +23.61. The total capital return value is set at 21.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.25. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 4.22 for asset returns.

Based on Teck Resources Ltd (TECK), the company’s capital structure generated 39.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.22. Total debt to assets is 19.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.