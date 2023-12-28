Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX: TGB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 43.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) by analysts is $2.90, which is $0.67 above the current market price. The public float for TGB is 279.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of TGB was 750.73K shares.

TGB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX: TGB) has decreased by -2.68 when compared to last closing price of 1.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that ACR, PLAB, RYI, SHOP and TGB have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on December 18, 2023.

TGB’s Market Performance

TGB’s stock has risen by 3.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.89% and a quarterly rise of 12.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.97% for Taseko Mines Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.07% for TGB’s stock, with a 4.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TGB Trading at 18.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +16.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3160. In addition, Taseko Mines Ltd. saw -1.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.87 for the present operating margin

+13.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taseko Mines Ltd. stands at -6.61. The total capital return value is set at 4.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.89. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 0.98 for asset returns.

Based on Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB), the company’s capital structure generated 164.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.20. Total debt to assets is 45.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.