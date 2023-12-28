T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) is above average at 15.50x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is $92.54, which is -$16.15 below the current market price. The public float for TROW is 218.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TROW on December 28, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

TROW) stock’s latest price update

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW)’s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 108.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.43% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-26 that The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF continues its recent good run in December, through the 22nd, the ETF is up 3.91%. I present 3 strategies that can theoretically beat the dividend aristocrat index in the long term.

TROW’s Market Performance

TROW’s stock has risen by 0.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.86% and a quarterly rise of 4.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.50% for TROW’s stock, with a 1.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TROW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TROW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $95 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TROW Trading at 10.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +10.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.54. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. saw -0.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi, who sale 11,969 shares at the price of $105.91 back on Dec 18. After this action, Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi now owns 123,624 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., valued at $1,267,618 using the latest closing price.

Higginbotham Robert C.T., the Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., sale 5,977 shares at $99.41 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Higginbotham Robert C.T. is holding 32,185 shares at $594,147 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.91 for the present operating margin

+79.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stands at +23.45. The total capital return value is set at 21.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.45. Equity return is now at value 17.24, with 12.85 for asset returns.

Based on T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.67. Total debt to assets is 3.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.