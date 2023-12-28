Sysco Corp. (SYY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Sysco Corp. (NYSE: SYY)’s stock price has decreased by -0.41 compared to its previous closing price of 73.33. However, the company has seen a -0.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-24 that You may have heard of the “Dividend Aristocrats,” but have you heard of the “Dividend Kings?” While dividend aristocrats have at least 25 years of consecutive annual dividend increases under their belts, dividend kings go the extra.

Is It Worth Investing in Sysco Corp. (NYSE: SYY) Right Now?

Sysco Corp. (NYSE: SYY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.54x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sysco Corp. (SYY) by analysts is $80.19, which is $7.16 above the current market price. The public float for SYY is 503.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of SYY was 2.94M shares.

SYY’s Market Performance

The stock of Sysco Corp. (SYY) has seen a -0.37% decrease in the past week, with a 1.57% rise in the past month, and a 11.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.26% for SYY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.38% for SYY’s stock, with a 1.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SYY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SYY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $73 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SYY Trading at 4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares surge +1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYY fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.37. In addition, Sysco Corp. saw -4.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYY starting from Talton Sheila, who sale 2,200 shares at the price of $71.76 back on Nov 22. After this action, Talton Sheila now owns 12,782 shares of Sysco Corp., valued at $157,872 using the latest closing price.

Russell Neil, the SVP, Corp. Affairs and CAO of Sysco Corp., sale 219 shares at $69.88 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Russell Neil is holding 25,154 shares at $15,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.12 for the present operating margin

+18.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sysco Corp. stands at +2.32. The total capital return value is set at 24.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.11. Equity return is now at value 111.56, with 7.95 for asset returns.

Based on Sysco Corp. (SYY), the company’s capital structure generated 555.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.75. Total debt to assets is 48.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 547.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.31 and the total asset turnover is 3.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sysco Corp. (SYY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.