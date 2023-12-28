Swvl Holdings Corp’s (SWVL) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, SWVL stock has gone up by 37.50%, with a monthly gain of 41.94% and a quarterly surge of 18.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.94% for Swvl Holdings Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 41.06% for SWVL’s stock, with a 22.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SWVL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SWVL is 3.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.81% of that float. On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of SWVL was 11.68K shares.

The stock price of Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SWVL) has jumped by 36.07 compared to previous close of 0.97. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 37.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-01-06 that Swvl (NASDAQ: SWVL ) stock closed higher by 115% today on seemingly no immediate company-specific news. Swvl operates as a transportation provider and is also the first African company to list on the Nasdaq through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWVL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWVL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for SWVL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SWVL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $8 based on the research report published on September 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SWVL Trading at 40.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.86%, as shares surge +40.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWVL rose by +37.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9548. In addition, Swvl Holdings Corp saw -61.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SWVL

The total capital return value is set at -6.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.