Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SUZ is at 1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SUZ is $65.55, which is $1.72 above the current market price. The public float for SUZ is 1.29B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.07% of that float. The average trading volume for SUZ on December 28, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

SUZ) stock’s latest price update

Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ)’s stock price has soared by 0.70 in relation to previous closing price of 11.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that NRG Energy (NRG), Thomson Reuters (TRI), Suzano (SUZ), Cboe Global (CBOE) and Arch Capital (ACGL) are some of the stocks with high ROE to profit from as Fed Buoyed the ongoing Santa Claus rally.

SUZ’s Market Performance

Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) has seen a 5.60% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.90% gain in the past month and a 10.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for SUZ.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.52% for SUZ’s stock, with a 21.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SUZ Trading at 9.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.35% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +5.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUZ rose by +5.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.74. In addition, Suzano S.A. ADR saw 27.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.60 for the present operating margin

+49.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suzano S.A. ADR stands at +46.92. The total capital return value is set at 20.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.69. Equity return is now at value 48.88, with 12.68 for asset returns.

Based on Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ), the company’s capital structure generated 240.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.63. Total debt to assets is 59.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.