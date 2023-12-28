Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SLE is 3.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.66% of that float. On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of SLE was 68.16K shares.

SLE) stock’s latest price update

Super League Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: SLE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.66 compared to its previous closing price of 1.76. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that If you are looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices, Super League Enterprise (SLE) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

SLE’s Market Performance

SLE’s stock has fallen by -6.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.05% and a quarterly drop of -12.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.70% for Super League Enterprise Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.42% for SLE’s stock, with a -73.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SLE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on May 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SLE Trading at 5.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.97%, as shares sank -1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLE fell by -6.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7165. In addition, Super League Enterprise Inc saw -76.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLE starting from Gehl Jeff Patrick, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.82 back on Sep 22. After this action, Gehl Jeff Patrick now owns 56,547 shares of Super League Enterprise Inc, valued at $91,000 using the latest closing price.

Hand Ann, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Super League Enterprise Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.61 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Hand Ann is holding 21,010 shares at $16,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-157.89 for the present operating margin

+17.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Super League Enterprise Inc stands at -434.27. The total capital return value is set at -56.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -155.51. Equity return is now at value -158.81, with -103.00 for asset returns.

Based on Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE), the company’s capital structure generated 3.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.