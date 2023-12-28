SRM Entertainment Inc (SRM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

SRM Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: SRM)’s stock price has gone decline by -14.16 in comparison to its previous close of 2.26, however, the company has experienced a -21.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SRM Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: SRM) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SRM is 3.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% of that float. On December 28, 2023, SRM’s average trading volume was 72.11K shares.

SRM’s Market Performance

SRM’s stock has seen a -21.14% decrease for the week, with a -31.69% drop in the past month and a -13.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.87% for SRM Entertainment Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.57% for SRM’s stock, with a -10.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SRM Trading at -16.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.94%, as shares sank -28.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRM fell by -21.14%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.64. In addition, SRM Entertainment Inc saw -61.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRM starting from John Brian, who sale 2,664 shares at the price of $2.75 back on Nov 29. After this action, John Brian now owns 438,086 shares of SRM Entertainment Inc, valued at $7,326 using the latest closing price.

John Brian, the Former Chairman of SRM Entertainment Inc, sale 3,500 shares at $2.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that John Brian is holding 440,750 shares at $9,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SRM Entertainment Inc (SRM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.