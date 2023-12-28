Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (AMEX: PHYS)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.56 in comparison to its previous close of 16.01, however, the company has experienced a 1.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. ETF Trends reported 2023-12-22 that Given its year-to-date price increase at just over 11% for the year, a gift of gold could be the proverbial gift that keeps on giving if it continues its upward trajectory heading into the new year. Even at is current level, investors continue to purchase the precious metal.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (AMEX: PHYS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PHYS is 0.15.

The public float for PHYS is 400.66M and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PHYS on December 28, 2023 was 2.55M shares.

PHYS’s Market Performance

PHYS stock saw an increase of 1.77% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.22% and a quarterly increase of 10.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.90% for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.04% for PHYS’s stock, with a 5.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PHYS Trading at 3.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.73%, as shares surge +1.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHYS rose by +1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.79. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold Trust saw 14.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.