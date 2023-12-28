Splunk Inc’s (SPLK) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Splunk Inc (SPLK) has seen a 0.07% increase in the past week, with a 0.32% gain in the past month, and a 3.76% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.45% for SPLK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.33% for SPLK’s stock, with a 30.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) is above average at 342.68x. The 36-month beta value for SPLK is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 29 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SPLK is $148.84, which is -$3.24 below than the current price. The public float for SPLK is 154.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. The average trading volume of SPLK on December 28, 2023 was 2.36M shares.

SPLK) stock’s latest price update

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.11 compared to its previous closing price of 152.25. However, the company has seen a 0.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that We have shortlisted five stocks ??? SPLK, WDAY, NVDA, GIII and CASY?

Analysts’ Opinion of SPLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPLK stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for SPLK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SPLK in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $157 based on the research report published on November 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPLK Trading at 1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.30%, as shares surge +0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPLK rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.63. In addition, Splunk Inc saw 76.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPLK starting from Morgan Scott, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $151.10 back on Nov 14. After this action, Morgan Scott now owns 105,535 shares of Splunk Inc, valued at $604,400 using the latest closing price.

Morgan Scott, the SVP, CLO, Global Affairs & Sec of Splunk Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $146.78 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that Morgan Scott is holding 109,535 shares at $733,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.33 for the present operating margin

+77.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Splunk Inc stands at -7.60. The total capital return value is set at -7.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.20. Equity return is now at value -495.04, with 1.99 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Splunk Inc (SPLK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.