SOS Limited ADR (SOS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

SOS Limited ADR (NYSE: SOS)’s stock price has soared by 19.89 in relation to previous closing price of 5.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 71.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-19 that The prominent digital excavator announced a buyout. It is purchasing two Bitcoin mining facilities for just under $180 million.

Is It Worth Investing in SOS Limited ADR (NYSE: SOS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SOS is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SOS is 299.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.17% of that float. The average trading volume for SOS on December 28, 2023 was 135.92K shares.

SOS’s Market Performance

The stock of SOS Limited ADR (SOS) has seen a 71.76% increase in the past week, with a 73.97% rise in the past month, and a 63.44% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.98% for SOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 64.75% for SOS’s stock, with a 55.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SOS Trading at 75.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.53%, as shares surge +69.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOS rose by +71.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.24. In addition, SOS Limited ADR saw 147.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-82.51 for the present operating margin

-4.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for SOS Limited ADR stands at -88.14. The total capital return value is set at -41.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.85. Equity return is now at value -45.37, with -40.88 for asset returns.

Based on SOS Limited ADR (SOS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.22. Total debt to assets is 0.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SOS Limited ADR (SOS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.