Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) has seen a 2.50% increase in the past week, with a 16.17% gain in the past month, and a 23.39% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for SMAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.06% for SMAR’s stock, with a 14.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) is $56.28, which is $7.86 above the current market price. The public float for SMAR is 130.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SMAR on December 28, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

SMAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) has surged by 0.73 when compared to previous closing price of 48.07, but the company has seen a 2.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Does Smartsheet (SMAR) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMAR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for SMAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMAR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $65 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SMAR Trading at 13.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +15.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMAR rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.56. In addition, Smartsheet Inc saw 23.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMAR starting from Godbole Pete, who sale 1,210 shares at the price of $46.97 back on Dec 18. After this action, Godbole Pete now owns 45,854 shares of Smartsheet Inc, valued at $56,834 using the latest closing price.

Godbole Pete, the CFO & Treasurer of Smartsheet Inc, sale 3,996 shares at $45.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Godbole Pete is holding 47,064 shares at $180,619 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.71 for the present operating margin

+78.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smartsheet Inc stands at -28.12. The total capital return value is set at -40.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.34. Equity return is now at value -26.89, with -12.48 for asset returns.

Based on Smartsheet Inc (SMAR), the company’s capital structure generated 13.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.09. Total debt to assets is 6.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.