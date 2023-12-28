Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Stock Experiences 20.94% Monthly Change

In the past week, SWKS stock has gone up by 2.51%, with a monthly gain of 20.94% and a quarterly surge of 18.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.42% for SWKS stock, with a simple moving average of 10.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) is above average at 18.65x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) is $104.32, which is -$10.09 below the current market price. The public float for SWKS is 159.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SWKS on December 28, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

SWKS) stock’s latest price update

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.09 in relation to its previous close of 114.51. However, the company has experienced a 2.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-25 that In the ever-evolving semiconductor sector, savvy investors are eyeing the next big breakthrough. Amidst a robust recovery from recent setbacks, the hunt for premier semiconductor stocks becomes increasingly critical.

SWKS Trading at 17.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +20.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS rose by +2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.51. In addition, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. saw 25.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from Durham Karilee A, who sale 3,189 shares at the price of $110.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Durham Karilee A now owns 17,323 shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., valued at $350,790 using the latest closing price.

Kasnavi Reza, the SVP, Tech. & Manufacturing of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., sale 5,289 shares at $94.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Kasnavi Reza is holding 19,078 shares at $497,378 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.16 for the present operating margin

+44.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. stands at +20.59. The total capital return value is set at 15.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.44. Equity return is now at value 17.02, with 11.36 for asset returns.

Based on Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS), the company’s capital structure generated 24.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.88. Total debt to assets is 17.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.