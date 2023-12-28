Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Stock Observes 25.35% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, SPG stock has gone down by -1.03%, with a monthly gain of 18.04% and a quarterly surge of 32.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for Simon Property Group, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.77% for SPG’s stock, with a 25.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) Right Now?

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SPG is 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SPG is $138.13, which is -$5.54 below the current price. The public float for SPG is 323.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPG on December 28, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

SPG) stock’s latest price update

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.01 in relation to its previous close of 143.66. However, the company has experienced a -1.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-23 that You’ve got to know when to hold ’em. Know when to fold ’em. Know when to walk away.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SPG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SPG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $143 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPG Trading at 17.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +17.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPG fell by -1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.91. In addition, Simon Property Group, Inc. saw 22.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPG starting from LEIBOWITZ REUBEN S, who purchase 580 shares at the price of $110.04 back on Sep 29. After this action, LEIBOWITZ REUBEN S now owns 49,727 shares of Simon Property Group, Inc., valued at $63,823 using the latest closing price.

HUBBARD ALLAN B, the Director of Simon Property Group, Inc., purchase 472 shares at $110.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that HUBBARD ALLAN B is holding 31,498 shares at $51,939 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.08 for the present operating margin

+57.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Simon Property Group, Inc. stands at +40.43. The total capital return value is set at 8.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.84. Equity return is now at value 73.97, with 6.72 for asset returns.

Based on Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG), the company’s capital structure generated 811.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.03. Total debt to assets is 77.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 779.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.