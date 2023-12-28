SILO Pharma Inc’s (SILO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, SILO stock has gone down by -7.10%, with a monthly decline of -13.25% and a quarterly plunge of -14.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.36% for SILO Pharma Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.05% for SILO’s stock, with a -24.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: SILO) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SILO is 2.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.22% of that float. On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of SILO was 92.98K shares.

SILO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: SILO) has dropped by -10.00 compared to previous close of 1.60. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-08 that Silo Pharma shares rose on Tuesday after the development stage biopharmaceutical company announced it has advanced the formulation development of its therapeutic candidate SPC-15, achieving a liquid nasal formulation. This formulation of SPC-15, a targeted prophylactic treatment using ketamine compositions, is being investigated as a method of treatment and prevention of anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other stress disorders.

SILO Trading at -3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -10.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILO fell by -8.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4928. In addition, SILO Pharma Inc saw -57.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SILO starting from Weisblum Eric, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $1.61 back on Dec 20. After this action, Weisblum Eric now owns 169,924 shares of SILO Pharma Inc, valued at $322 using the latest closing price.

Weisblum Eric, the CEO and President of SILO Pharma Inc, purchase 500 shares at $1.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Weisblum Eric is holding 169,724 shares at $815 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SILO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5031.28 for the present operating margin

-709.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for SILO Pharma Inc stands at -5419.25. The total capital return value is set at -37.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.28. Equity return is now at value -43.85, with -38.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, SILO Pharma Inc (SILO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.