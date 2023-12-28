Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (SHPH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SHPH is 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SHPH is 8.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHPH on December 28, 2023 was 66.71K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

SHPH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SHPH) has surged by 6.69 when compared to previous closing price of 0.46, but the company has seen a -1.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-24 that Penny stocks present an intriguing opportunity for individuals seeking to grow wealth on a budget. This realm of the financial market is celebrated for its high-yield potential, making it a lucrative proposition for those with modest portfolios.

SHPH’s Market Performance

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (SHPH) has seen a -1.78% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.78% decline in the past month and a -12.40% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.15% for SHPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.19% for SHPH’s stock, with a -45.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SHPH Trading at -3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.52%, as shares sank -0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHPH fell by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4852. In addition, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc saw -75.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHPH starting from Jacobs Bette, who sale 4,157 shares at the price of $0.46 back on Dec 13. After this action, Jacobs Bette now owns 27,064 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc, valued at $1,926 using the latest closing price.

Dritschilo Anatoly, the CEO and Chairman of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc, sale 8,372 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Dritschilo Anatoly is holding 1,085,200 shares at $13,437 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHPH

The total capital return value is set at -65.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.10. Equity return is now at value -81.39, with -68.07 for asset returns.

Based on Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (SHPH), the company’s capital structure generated 9.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.88.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (SHPH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.