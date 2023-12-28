Should You Invest in WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) Now?

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WT is at 1.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WT is $7.93, which is $0.84 above the current market price. The public float for WT is 128.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.10% of that float. The average trading volume for WT on December 28, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

WT) stock’s latest price update

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT)’s stock price has increased by 5.75 compared to its previous closing price of 6.70. However, the company has seen a 7.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that BlackRock (BLK), Invesco (IVZ) and WisdomTree (WT) are three asset managers that must be watched closely as the SEC is expected to start approving crypto ETF applications in January.

WT’s Market Performance

WT’s stock has risen by 7.84% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.93% and a quarterly drop of -0.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for WisdomTree, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.14% for WT stock, with a simple moving average of 5.84% for the last 200 days.

WT Trading at 8.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +9.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WT rose by +7.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.58. In addition, WisdomTree, Inc. saw 30.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WT starting from Ziemba Peter M, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $7.04 back on Aug 17. After this action, Ziemba Peter M now owns 988,082 shares of WisdomTree, Inc., valued at $352,065 using the latest closing price.

Ziemba Peter M, the Chief Administrative Officer of WisdomTree, Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $6.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Ziemba Peter M is holding 1,038,082 shares at $345,685 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.15 for the present operating margin

+75.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for WisdomTree, Inc. stands at +14.92. The total capital return value is set at 11.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 22.50, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on WisdomTree, Inc. (WT), the company’s capital structure generated 73.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.41. Total debt to assets is 31.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.