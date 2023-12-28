Should You Invest in Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for OFIX is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OFIX is $18.00, which is $4.17 above the current market price. The public float for OFIX is 35.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.19% of that float. The average trading volume for OFIX on December 28, 2023 was 912.68K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

OFIX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX) has surged by 0.36 when compared to previous closing price of 13.78, but the company has seen a 3.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that According to Orthofix (OFIX), this data highlights the noninvasive and cost-effective nature of SpinalStim, enabling patients to continue their healing in the comfort of their homes.

OFIX’s Market Performance

Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) has experienced a 3.21% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.71% rise in the past month, and a 9.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.53% for OFIX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.54% for OFIX stock, with a simple moving average of -14.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OFIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OFIX stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for OFIX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OFIX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $12 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OFIX Trading at 19.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OFIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares surge +23.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OFIX rose by +3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.20. In addition, Orthofix Medical Inc saw -32.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OFIX starting from Hinrichs James F., who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $13.47 back on Sep 14. After this action, Hinrichs James F. now owns 86,153 shares of Orthofix Medical Inc, valued at $101,025 using the latest closing price.

Kenny Kevin J., the President of Global Spine of Orthofix Medical Inc, sale 3,876 shares at $19.00 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Kenny Kevin J. is holding 142,431 shares at $73,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OFIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.27 for the present operating margin

+71.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orthofix Medical Inc stands at -4.29. The total capital return value is set at -7.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.49. Equity return is now at value -28.72, with -20.11 for asset returns.

Based on Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX), the company’s capital structure generated 7.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.40. Total debt to assets is 5.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.