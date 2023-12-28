Should You Invest in Lennar Corp. (LEN) Now?

Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LEN is at 1.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LEN is $159.83, which is $10.53 above the current market price. The public float for LEN is 244.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.03% of that float. The average trading volume for LEN on December 28, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

LEN) stock’s latest price update

Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN)’s stock price has plunge by 0.74relation to previous closing price of 148.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.44% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-27 that Jay McCanless, Wedbush housing analyst, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss the housing sector.

LEN’s Market Performance

Lennar Corp. (LEN) has seen a 0.44% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.71% gain in the past month and a 33.66% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for LEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.49% for LEN’s stock, with a 26.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LEN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LEN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $117 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEN Trading at 18.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +18.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEN rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.36. In addition, Lennar Corp. saw 64.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEN starting from SUSTANA MARK, who sale 37,304 shares at the price of $146.38 back on Dec 21. After this action, SUSTANA MARK now owns 18,694 shares of Lennar Corp., valued at $5,460,560 using the latest closing price.

Collins David M, the VP & Controller of Lennar Corp., sale 10,000 shares at $130.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Collins David M is holding 37,060 shares at $1,300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.89 for the present operating margin

+23.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lennar Corp. stands at +11.50. The total capital return value is set at 18.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.68. Equity return is now at value 15.41, with 10.11 for asset returns.

Based on Lennar Corp. (LEN), the company’s capital structure generated 10.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.58. Total debt to assets is 7.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lennar Corp. (LEN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.