Should You Invest in Fluor Corporation (FLR) Now?

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FLR is at 2.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FLR is $45.29, which is $5.68 above the current market price. The public float for FLR is 168.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.04% of that float. The average trading volume for FLR on December 28, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

FLR) stock’s latest price update

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 39.82. However, the company has seen a -1.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that FLR, SRT, JHX, FPAY and BRSP have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on December 21, 2023.

FLR’s Market Performance

FLR’s stock has fallen by -1.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.42% and a quarterly rise of 8.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Fluor Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.25% for FLR stock, with a simple moving average of 20.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FLR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $47 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLR Trading at 7.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLR fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.83. In addition, Fluor Corporation saw 14.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLR starting from Dillow Stacy L, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $30.30 back on Jun 07. After this action, Dillow Stacy L now owns 75,929 shares of Fluor Corporation, valued at $606,088 using the latest closing price.

Breuer James R, the Group President of Fluor Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $37.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Breuer James R is holding 41,742 shares at $151,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.00 for the present operating margin

+2.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fluor Corporation stands at +1.06. The total capital return value is set at 4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.26. Equity return is now at value 9.57, with 2.41 for asset returns.

Based on Fluor Corporation (FLR), the company’s capital structure generated 72.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.14. Total debt to assets is 19.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fluor Corporation (FLR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.