Should You Invest in Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Now?

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EXR is at 0.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EXR is $149.86, which is -$11.23 below the current market price. The public float for EXR is 209.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.15% of that float. The average trading volume for EXR on December 28, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

The stock of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) has increased by 1.03 when compared to last closing price of 159.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-27 that It isn’t the highest-yielding stock in industrial real estate, but Rexford Industrial has other qualities that make it a top dividend stock. Extra Space Storage has delivered outsized growth over the past decade, and recently completed a transformational deal that sets the stage for more growth.

EXR’s Market Performance

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has seen a 4.88% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 27.11% gain in the past month and a 33.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for EXR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.33% for EXR stock, with a simple moving average of 16.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EXR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for EXR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $150 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXR Trading at 27.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +26.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXR rose by +4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.10. In addition, Extra Space Storage Inc. saw 9.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXR starting from Saffire Joseph, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $154.10 back on Dec 14. After this action, Saffire Joseph now owns 42,344 shares of Extra Space Storage Inc., valued at $3,852,500 using the latest closing price.

Saffire Joseph, the Director of Extra Space Storage Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $142.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Saffire Joseph is holding 67,344 shares at $2,144,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.93 for the present operating margin

+60.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extra Space Storage Inc. stands at +44.67. The total capital return value is set at 9.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.74. Equity return is now at value 8.88, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR), the company’s capital structure generated 236.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.27. Total debt to assets is 63.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 223.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.