Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK) has surged by 4.79 when compared to previous closing price of 19.31, but the company has seen a 14.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Rushmie Nofsinger – Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs Jay Backstrom – Chief Executive Officer Mo Qatanani – Head of Research. Ted Myles – Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Yee – Jefferies Allison Bratzel – Piper Sandler Tessa Romero – JPMorgan Srikripa Devarakonda – Truist Securities Etzer Darout – BMO Capital Markets Andres Maldonado – H.C.Wainwright Ernesto Rodriguez-Dumont – Cowen Rushmie Nofsinger Good morning.

Is It Worth Investing in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) by analysts is $25.71, which is $5.47 above the current market price. The public float for SRRK is 56.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.01% of that float. On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of SRRK was 1.00M shares.

SRRK’s Market Performance

SRRK stock saw an increase of 14.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 73.99% and a quarterly increase of 177.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.35% for Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.87% for SRRK stock, with a simple moving average of 130.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRRK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SRRK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRRK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRRK Trading at 52.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.65% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares surge +68.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +133.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRRK rose by +14.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.58. In addition, Scholar Rock Holding Corp saw 123.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRRK starting from Qatanani Mo, who sale 24,662 shares at the price of $18.18 back on Dec 14. After this action, Qatanani Mo now owns 80,818 shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp, valued at $448,444 using the latest closing price.

Myles Edward H, the COO & CFO of Scholar Rock Holding Corp, sale 24,914 shares at $17.53 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Myles Edward H is holding 168,784 shares at $436,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-404.81 for the present operating margin

+70.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scholar Rock Holding Corp stands at -405.21. The total capital return value is set at -46.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.87. Equity return is now at value -68.96, with -49.59 for asset returns.

Based on Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK), the company’s capital structure generated 26.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.05. Total debt to assets is 19.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.67.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.