Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) has increased by 0.55 when compared to last closing price of 96.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Sarepta (SRPT) files a supplement with the FDA seeking to expand its recently-approved gene therapy Elevidys’ label to treat all DMD patients, regardless of age and ambulatory status.

Is It Worth Investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by analysts is $136.05, which is $39.21 above the current market price. The public float for SRPT is 88.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.83% of that float. On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of SRPT was 1.66M shares.

SRPT’s Market Performance

The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) has seen a 1.36% increase in the past week, with a 17.27% rise in the past month, and a -21.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for SRPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.73% for SRPT stock, with a simple moving average of -15.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRPT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SRPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRPT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $113 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRPT Trading at 6.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +17.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRPT rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.78. In addition, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc saw -25.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRPT starting from Barry Richard, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $78.81 back on Nov 03. After this action, Barry Richard now owns 140,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, valued at $3,940,500 using the latest closing price.

INGRAM DOUGLAS S, the President & CEO of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, purchase 25,225 shares at $79.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that INGRAM DOUGLAS S is holding 390,307 shares at $2,001,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.83 for the present operating margin

+80.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc stands at -75.40. The total capital return value is set at -25.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.71. Equity return is now at value -115.61, with -22.05 for asset returns.

Based on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT), the company’s capital structure generated 420.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.77. Total debt to assets is 51.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 416.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.