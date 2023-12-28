SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for SAI is at 1.73. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SAI is 5.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume for SAI on December 28, 2023 was 28.92K shares.

SAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SAI) has jumped by 31.93 compared to previous close of 1.19. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-07-06 that Chinese carmaker SAIC Motor has pointed to Europe for its latest electric vehicle factory, potentially marking a return to the continent for former British brand MG SAIC, which owns MG, pointed to strong demand for its electric vehicles in Europe, amid a 40% jump in sales outside of China during the first three months of the year. MGs had been built in Birmingham until 2016, but saw production moved to China by the state-owned company which dubbed the UK as was no longer “required” at the time.

SAI’s Market Performance

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) has seen a 27.64% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 74.43% gain in the past month and a 52.43% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.54% for SAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 43.33% for SAI’s stock, with a 4.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SAI Trading at 55.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.22%, as shares surge +70.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAI rose by +27.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1279. In addition, SAI.TECH Global Corporation saw -21.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.23 for the present operating margin

-4.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for SAI.TECH Global Corporation stands at -83.15. The total capital return value is set at -20.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.36.

Based on SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI), the company’s capital structure generated 2.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.02. Total debt to assets is 1.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.