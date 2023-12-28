RPT Realty (RPT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) is above average at 26.86x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RPT Realty (RPT) is $11.25, which is -$1.9 below the current market price. The public float for RPT is 77.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RPT on December 28, 2023 was 778.06K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

RPT) stock’s latest price update

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.30 in comparison to its previous close of 13.19, however, the company has experienced a -1.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that Kimco’s acquisition of RPT Realty is set to deliver a credit boost to RPT Realty’s Series D preferreds. The all-stock transaction does not represent a fundamental change, so the preferreds will remain outstanding. They currently offer a higher yield on cost than Kimco’s other outstanding preferreds but trade at a premium to their par value.

RPT’s Market Performance

RPT Realty (RPT) has seen a -1.57% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 16.27% gain in the past month and a 26.15% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for RPT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.59% for RPT’s stock, with a 27.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RPT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RPT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $12 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RPT Trading at 14.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +15.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPT fell by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.68. In addition, RPT Realty saw 31.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.72 for the present operating margin

+32.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPT Realty stands at +38.18. The total capital return value is set at 1.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 5.82, with 2.72 for asset returns.

Based on RPT Realty (RPT), the company’s capital structure generated 94.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.53. Total debt to assets is 46.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, RPT Realty (RPT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.