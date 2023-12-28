Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for RMTI is 24.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RMTI on December 28, 2023 was 263.43K shares.

RMTI stock's latest price update

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.86 in comparison to its previous close of 1.92, however, the company has experienced a 11.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that Rockwell Medical is arguably the strongest player in the hemodialysis market and a top 5 healthcare supplier per Seeking Alpha Quant. The Company still addresses a critical medical condition and has a large global market that I don’t believe is near fully penetrated. There is an operational turnaround strategy being executed that is focused on cost-cutting and industry roll up to improve financials.

RMTI’s Market Performance

RMTI’s stock has risen by 11.40% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.23% and a quarterly drop of -0.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.45% for Rockwell Medical Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.28% for RMTI’s stock, with a -22.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMTI stocks, with Piper Jaffray repeating the rating for RMTI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RMTI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Jaffray is $10 based on the research report published on June 24, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

RMTI Trading at 9.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares surge +6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMTI rose by +11.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7820. In addition, Rockwell Medical Inc saw 96.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RMTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.05 for the present operating margin

+5.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rockwell Medical Inc stands at -25.65. The total capital return value is set at -54.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.93. Equity return is now at value -49.33, with -17.39 for asset returns.

Based on Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI), the company’s capital structure generated 116.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.70. Total debt to assets is 35.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.