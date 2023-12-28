RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) has decreased by -0.25 when compared to last closing price of 12.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 12:00 PM ET Company Participants Nikhil Bhalla – Senior Vice President, Finance and Treasurer Leslie Hale – President and CEO Sean Mahoney – Executive Vice President and CFO Tom Bardenett – Executive Vice President and COO Conference Call Participants Michael Bellisario – Robert W. Baird Dori Kesten – Wells Fargo William Crow – Raymond James Gregory Miller – Truist Securities Tyler Batory – Oppenheimer Chris Woronka – Deutsche Bank Austin Wurschmidt – KeyBanc Capital Markets Floris Van Dijkum – Compass Point Research Anthony Powell – Barclays Operator Welcome to the RLJ Lodging Trust Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Right Now?

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 38.40x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) by analysts is $13.72, which is $1.73 above the current market price. The public float for RLJ is 151.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.98% of that float. On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of RLJ was 1.51M shares.

RLJ’s Market Performance

RLJ stock saw an increase of 2.65% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.08% and a quarterly increase of 23.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.07% for RLJ’s stock, with a 17.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLJ stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for RLJ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RLJ in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $13 based on the research report published on November 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RLJ Trading at 14.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +12.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLJ rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.27. In addition, RLJ Lodging Trust saw 13.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLJ starting from Collins Arthur Reginald, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $11.92 back on Dec 22. After this action, Collins Arthur Reginald now owns 30,758 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust, valued at $298,000 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS NATHANIEL A, the Director of RLJ Lodging Trust, sale 39,594 shares at $9.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that DAVIS NATHANIEL A is holding 43,423 shares at $390,793 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.11 for the present operating margin

+14.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLJ Lodging Trust stands at +3.51. The total capital return value is set at 2.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.91. Equity return is now at value 3.12, with 1.51 for asset returns.

Based on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), the company’s capital structure generated 96.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.16. Total debt to assets is 46.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.