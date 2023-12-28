Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RENT is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RENT is 36.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RENT on December 28, 2023 was 719.81K shares.

RENT stock's latest price update

Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ: RENT)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.11 in comparison to its previous close of 0.66, however, the company has experienced a -10.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 5, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Cara Schembri – General Counsel Jennifer Hyman – Co-Founder and CEO Sid Thacker – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Dana Telsey – Telsey Advisory Group Eric Sheridan – Goldman Sachs Juliana Duque – Wells Fargo Nathan Feather – Morgan Stanley Andrew Boone – JMP Security Ross Sandler – Barclays Operator Welcome to Rent the Runway’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

RENT’s Market Performance

Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) has experienced a -10.08% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.79% rise in the past month, and a -13.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.96% for RENT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.69% for RENT’s stock, with a -61.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RENT Trading at -0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.19%, as shares surge +2.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENT fell by -10.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6814. In addition, Rent the Runway Inc saw -80.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RENT starting from Hyman Jennifer, who sale 152,190 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Dec 18. After this action, Hyman Jennifer now owns 2,718,507 shares of Rent the Runway Inc, valued at $120,900 using the latest closing price.

Salinas Anushka, the President & COO of Rent the Runway Inc, sale 38,816 shares at $0.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Salinas Anushka is holding 1,433,899 shares at $30,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RENT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.70 for the present operating margin

+18.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rent the Runway Inc stands at -46.79. The total capital return value is set at -24.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.43. Equity return is now at value -774.86, with -33.83 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 148.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.