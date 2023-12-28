Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Renovaro Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RENB) has decreased by -5.12 when compared to last closing price of 3.32.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2022-06-01 that Enochian Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares are trading lower Wednesday after Hindenburg Research issued a bearish report on the company. Last week, federal prosecutors announced the arrest of two men being charged in a “murder-for-hire” conspiracy, which resulted in the.

Is It Worth Investing in Renovaro Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RENB) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.33. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RENB is 29.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RENB on December 28, 2023 was 144.99K shares.

RENB’s Market Performance

RENB’s stock has seen a -5.97% decrease for the week, with a -8.16% drop in the past month and a -17.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.15% for Renovaro Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.68% for RENB’s stock, with a 57.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RENB Trading at -1.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.92%, as shares sank -2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENB fell by -5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +176.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.37. In addition, Renovaro Biosciences Inc saw 205.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RENB

The total capital return value is set at -29.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.26. Equity return is now at value -70.32, with -58.53 for asset returns.

Based on Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB), the company’s capital structure generated 12.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.74. Total debt to assets is 9.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.