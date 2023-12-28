Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) has increased by 2.92 when compared to last closing price of 849.53.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-22 that The recent launch of Eylea HD should lead to stronger sales growth for Regeneron next year. The company’s hematology-oncology business could get a boost with a possible drug approval.

Is It Worth Investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) is above average at 24.94x. The 36-month beta value for REGN is also noteworthy at 0.15.

The public float for REGN is 104.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.18% of that float. The average trading volume of REGN on December 28, 2023 was 496.67K shares.

REGN’s Market Performance

The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) has seen a 3.06% increase in the past week, with a 9.56% rise in the past month, and a 5.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for REGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.97% for REGN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REGN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for REGN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for REGN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $800 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

REGN Trading at 6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +9.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REGN rose by +3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $844.68. In addition, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw 21.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REGN starting from Fenimore Christopher R., who sale 250 shares at the price of $846.27 back on Dec 22. After this action, Fenimore Christopher R. now owns 16,820 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $211,568 using the latest closing price.

Fenimore Christopher R., the SVP Controller of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., sale 1,680 shares at $844.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Fenimore Christopher R. is holding 17,070 shares at $1,417,934 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.63 for the present operating margin

+84.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at +35.64. The total capital return value is set at 22.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.82. Equity return is now at value 17.22, with 13.34 for asset returns.

Based on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), the company’s capital structure generated 11.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.65. Total debt to assets is 9.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.