Real-Time Update: Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY) has seen a -20.11% decrease in the past week, with a -26.79% drop in the past month, and a -52.92% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.34% for NBY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.71% for NBY’s stock, with a -69.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: NBY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NBY is 2.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NBY is 6.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NBY on December 28, 2023 was 127.02K shares.

NBY) stock’s latest price update

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: NBY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.92 compared to its previous closing price of 0.21. However, the company has seen a fall of -20.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jody Cain – LHA, IR Justin Hall – CEO and General Counsel Tommy Law – Interim CFO Conference Call Participants Destiny Buch – Ladenburg Thalmann Operator Welcome to the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBY stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for NBY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NBY in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $1.10 based on the research report published on September 18, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

NBY Trading at -29.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.82%, as shares sank -25.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBY fell by -20.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2680. In addition, Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -88.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.32 for the present operating margin

+54.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -112.92. The total capital return value is set at -65.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -144.20. Equity return is now at value -131.96, with -77.99 for asset returns.

Based on Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY), the company’s capital structure generated 19.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.20. Total debt to assets is 12.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.