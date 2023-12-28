Real-Time Update: Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) has gone up by 3.72% for the week, with a 8.46% rise in the past month and a 41.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.34% for GEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.84% for GEO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 37.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Geo Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Geo Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is above average at 13.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) is $14.50, which is $3.35 above the current market price. The public float for GEO is 119.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GEO on December 28, 2023 was 2.56M shares.

GEO) stock’s latest price update

Geo Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO)’s stock price has dropped by 0.00 in relation to previous closing price of 11.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-04 that The revised growth figures for the third quarter underscore the strong American economy. It records a rapid annualized growth rate of 5.2 percent, the highest since 2014.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEO stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for GEO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GEO in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $14 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GEO Trading at 15.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +7.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEO rose by +3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.47. In addition, Geo Group, Inc. saw 1.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEO starting from March Shayn P., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $10.20 back on Dec 13. After this action, March Shayn P. now owns 62,758 shares of Geo Group, Inc., valued at $20,400 using the latest closing price.

KERNAN SCOTT MICHAEL, the Director of Geo Group, Inc., sale 4,800 shares at $7.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that KERNAN SCOTT MICHAEL is holding 17,896 shares at $36,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.12 for the present operating margin

+24.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Geo Group, Inc. stands at +5.99. The total capital return value is set at 10.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.98. Equity return is now at value 8.65, with 2.76 for asset returns.

Based on Geo Group, Inc. (GEO), the company’s capital structure generated 177.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.02. Total debt to assets is 55.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.