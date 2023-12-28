Real-Time Update: Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, BNS stock has gone up by 2.48%, with a monthly gain of 9.43% and a quarterly surge of 6.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for Bank Of Nova Scotia The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.19% for BNS stock, with a simple moving average of 2.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) Right Now?

Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) is $61.82, which is -$2.73 below the current market price. The public float for BNS is 1.21B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BNS on December 28, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

BNS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) has increased by 0.48 when compared to last closing price of 48.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-27 that Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) is a high-yielding stock with a long history of dividend payments and a solid track record of long-term growth. The stock has recovered from previous losses over the past couple of months and remains appealing for value and income. Despite near-term headwinds, Scotiabank has a strong balance sheet and is supported by a growing capital base and forward potential across segments.

BNS Trading at 10.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +14.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNS rose by +2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.87. In addition, Bank Of Nova Scotia saw -1.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank Of Nova Scotia stands at +10.62. The total capital return value is set at 2.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.94. Equity return is now at value 10.08, with 0.55 for asset returns.

Based on Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS), the company’s capital structure generated 291.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.47. Total debt to assets is 15.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.