Ready Capital Corp (RC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, RC stock has gone up by 0.83%, with a monthly gain of 9.46% and a quarterly surge of 5.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Ready Capital Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.97% for RC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC) is above average at 4.74x. The 36-month beta value for RC is also noteworthy at 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for RC is $11.36, which is $0.37 above than the current price. The public float for RC is 170.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.57% of that float. The average trading volume of RC on December 28, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

RC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC) has dropped by -0.81 compared to previous close of 11.08. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-24 that We take a look at the action in preferreds and baby bonds through the third week of December and highlight some of the key themes we are watching. Preferreds rallied as Treasury yields fell, bringing year-to-date total return to around 9%. AAIC announced plans to delist and deregister its two baby bonds, citing compliance costs outweighing benefits.

RC Trading at 8.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +9.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RC rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.72. In addition, Ready Capital Corp saw -0.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RC starting from Capasse Thomas E, who sale 26,623 shares at the price of $10.70 back on Aug 15. After this action, Capasse Thomas E now owns 0 shares of Ready Capital Corp, valued at $284,866 using the latest closing price.

NATHAN GILBERT E, the Director of Ready Capital Corp, purchase 3,841 shares at $11.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that NATHAN GILBERT E is holding 60,406 shares at $42,443 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.56 for the present operating margin

+87.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ready Capital Corp stands at +21.17. The total capital return value is set at 6.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.14. Equity return is now at value 14.91, with 2.71 for asset returns.

Based on Ready Capital Corp (RC), the company’s capital structure generated 518.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.84. Total debt to assets is 80.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 496.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Ready Capital Corp (RC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.