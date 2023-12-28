Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has seen a 1.89% increase in the past week, with a 1.02% gain in the past month, and a 25.76% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.75% for RMBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.43% for RMBS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) Right Now?

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RMBS is at 1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RMBS is $75.50, which is $7.01 above the current market price. The public float for RMBS is 106.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.88% of that float. The average trading volume for RMBS on December 28, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

RMBS) stock’s latest price update

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS)’s stock price has dropped by -2.00 in relation to previous closing price of 69.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Rambus (RMBS) reachead $69.65 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a +0.43% change compared to its last close.

RMBS Trading at 9.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +1.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMBS rose by +1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.56. In addition, Rambus Inc. saw 91.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMBS starting from FAN XIANZHI SEAN, who sale 16,904 shares at the price of $66.35 back on Dec 11. After this action, FAN XIANZHI SEAN now owns 151,319 shares of Rambus Inc., valued at $1,121,548 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Desmond, the SVP, CFO of Rambus Inc., sale 6,838 shares at $64.78 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Lynch Desmond is holding 57,360 shares at $442,942 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rambus Inc. stands at -3.15. The total capital return value is set at 8.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.68. Equity return is now at value 34.16, with 27.06 for asset returns.

Based on Rambus Inc. (RMBS), the company’s capital structure generated 5.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.40. Total debt to assets is 4.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.