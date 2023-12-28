Puyi Inc ADR (PUYI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PUYI is 0.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PUYI is 7.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PUYI on December 28, 2023 was 18.46K shares.

Puyi Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PUYI)’s stock price has soared by 47.00 in relation to previous closing price of 4.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 101.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-26 that Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 25, 2023 9:00 PM ET Company Participants Jing He – General Manager of Financial Reporting Department Yong Ren – Chairman and CEO Conference Call Participants Operator Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Puyi Inc.’s Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode.

PUYI’s Market Performance

Puyi Inc ADR (PUYI) has experienced a 101.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 30.38% rise in the past month, and a 6.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.82% for PUYI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 88.22% for PUYI’s stock, with a 2.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PUYI Trading at 31.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.12%, as shares surge +45.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUYI rose by +101.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.22. In addition, Puyi Inc ADR saw -23.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PUYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-51.62 for the present operating margin

+85.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Puyi Inc ADR stands at -38.14. The total capital return value is set at -22.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.04. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -11.72 for asset returns.

Based on Puyi Inc ADR (PUYI), the company’s capital structure generated 6.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.25. Total debt to assets is 5.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Puyi Inc ADR (PUYI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.