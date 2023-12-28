Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) by analysts is $81.66, which is $43.78 above the current market price. The public float for PRTA is 50.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.57% of that float. On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of PRTA was 768.48K shares.

PRTA) stock’s latest price update

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.79 in comparison to its previous close of 40.21, however, the company has experienced a 1.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that The approval of the breakthrough treatment Leqembi for Alzheimer’s Disease has put this space in the spotlight. Companies like ACIU, VAXX and PRTA are in focus, given their experimental vaccines.

PRTA’s Market Performance

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) has seen a 1.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.55% gain in the past month and a -20.17% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.28% for PRTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.95% for PRTA’s stock, with a -29.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTA stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PRTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRTA in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $62 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRTA Trading at 2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares surge +16.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTA rose by +1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.71. In addition, Prothena Corporation plc saw -37.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRTA starting from Walker Karin L, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $37.19 back on Dec 20. After this action, Walker Karin L now owns 0 shares of Prothena Corporation plc, valued at $185,952 using the latest closing price.

Walker Karin L, the Chief Accounting Officer of Prothena Corporation plc, sale 5,000 shares at $34.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Walker Karin L is holding 0 shares at $170,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-244.05 for the present operating margin

+87.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prothena Corporation plc stands at -216.95. The total capital return value is set at -23.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.37. Equity return is now at value -14.33, with -11.25 for asset returns.

Based on Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.