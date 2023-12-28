Profound Medical Corp (PROF) Stock Experiences -23.80% Monthly Change

In the past week, PROF stock has gone down by -6.38%, with a monthly decline of -23.80% and a quarterly plunge of -20.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.50% for Profound Medical Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.91% for PROF’s stock, with a -27.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Profound Medical Corp (NASDAQ: PROF) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PROF is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PROF is 20.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. The average trading volume of PROF on December 28, 2023 was 18.75K shares.

Profound Medical Corp (NASDAQ: PROF)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.27 in comparison to its previous close of 8.30, however, the company has experienced a -6.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Stephen Kilmer – IR Arun Menawat – Chairman and CEO Rashed Dewan – CFO Conference Call Participants Rahul Sarugaser – Raymond James Benjamin Haynor – Alliance Global Partners Nelson Cox – Lake Street Capital Markets Scott McAuley – Paradigm Capital Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Profound Medical Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of PROF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PROF stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PROF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PROF in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $11 based on the research report published on November 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PROF Trading at -18.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PROF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.52%, as shares sank -25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PROF fell by -6.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.58. In addition, Profound Medical Corp saw -28.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PROF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-443.08 for the present operating margin

+45.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Profound Medical Corp stands at -429.11. The total capital return value is set at -41.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.60. Equity return is now at value -59.16, with -50.97 for asset returns.

Based on Profound Medical Corp (PROF), the company’s capital structure generated 15.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.66. Total debt to assets is 12.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Profound Medical Corp (PROF) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.