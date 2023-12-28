Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) has seen a -1.14% decrease in the past week, with a -2.40% drop in the past month, and a -1.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for PXD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.67% for PXD stock, with a simple moving average of 4.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD) Right Now?

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) is $255.11, which is $26.28 above the current market price. The public float for PXD is 231.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PXD on December 28, 2023 was 3.08M shares.

PXD) stock’s latest price update

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD)'s stock price has plunge by -0.50relation to previous closing price of 229.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.14% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PXD Trading at -2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares sank -3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXD fell by -1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $227.05. In addition, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. saw 4.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXD starting from Dreyfus Maria S., who sale 10,632 shares at the price of $226.62 back on Dec 15. After this action, Dreyfus Maria S. now owns 4,066 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co., valued at $2,409,434 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.41 for the present operating margin

+43.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. stands at +32.11. The total capital return value is set at 35.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.14. Equity return is now at value 22.31, with 14.13 for asset returns.

Based on Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD), the company’s capital structure generated 25.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.37. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.