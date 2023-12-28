Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.25 in relation to its previous close of 16.32. However, the company has experienced a 6.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Pebblebrook (PEB) disposes of 146,000 square feet of retail space and two parking facilities in Downtown Chicago for $30 million, bringing the total dispositions for 2023 to $330.8 million.

Is It Worth Investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by analysts is $15.38, which is -$0.98 below the current market price. The public float for PEB is 118.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.19% of that float. On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of PEB was 2.06M shares.

PEB’s Market Performance

The stock of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has seen a 6.86% increase in the past week, with a 31.72% rise in the past month, and a 22.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for PEB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.97% for PEB stock, with a simple moving average of 18.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEB stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for PEB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PEB in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $14 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PEB Trading at 24.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +27.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEB rose by +6.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.28. In addition, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust saw 22.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEB starting from BORTZ JON E, who purchase 16,000 shares at the price of $16.36 back on Nov 13. After this action, BORTZ JON E now owns 22,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, valued at $261,700 using the latest closing price.

BORTZ JON E, the Chairman and CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, purchase 13,000 shares at $16.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that BORTZ JON E is holding 9,000 shares at $214,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.10 for the present operating margin

+10.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stands at -6.27. The total capital return value is set at 1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.56. Equity return is now at value -2.55, with -1.24 for asset returns.

Based on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), the company’s capital structure generated 91.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.86. Total debt to assets is 44.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.