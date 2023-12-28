Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.48x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Paychex Inc. (PAYX) by analysts is $120.92, which is $1.85 above the current market price. The public float for PAYX is 321.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.12% of that float. On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of PAYX was 1.97M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

PAYX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) has decreased by -0.92 when compared to last closing price of 120.18.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Investors interested in stocks from the Outsourcing sector have probably already heard of Barrett Business Services (BBSI) and Paychex (PAYX). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

PAYX’s Market Performance

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has seen a -7.55% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.10% gain in the past month and a 2.20% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for PAYX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.13% for PAYX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PAYX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for PAYX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $123 based on the research report published on December 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAYX Trading at 0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYX fell by -7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.17. In addition, Paychex Inc. saw 3.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYX starting from Gioja Michael E, who sale 41,329 shares at the price of $115.79 back on Oct 06. After this action, Gioja Michael E now owns 19,800 shares of Paychex Inc., valued at $4,785,485 using the latest closing price.

Gioja Michael E, the Sr. Vice President of Paychex Inc., sale 45,810 shares at $124.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Gioja Michael E is holding 19,800 shares at $5,724,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.60 for the present operating margin

+70.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paychex Inc. stands at +31.10. The total capital return value is set at 48.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.50. Equity return is now at value 48.43, with 15.33 for asset returns.

Based on Paychex Inc. (PAYX), the company’s capital structure generated 25.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.23. Total debt to assets is 8.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.